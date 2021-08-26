Wrestler Vinesh Phogat and others let off with a warning by WFI

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat along with Sonam Malik and Divya Kakran, have been let off with a warning by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after it had earlier announced strict action against them for indiscipline.

This development means that all three - Vinesh, Sonam and Divya, are now free to participate in the national trials for the World Championships and force their way into the squad.

"Even though your written reply to the show-cause notice, which you had sent to the Wrestling Federation of India office, was not satisfactory, the Wrestling Federation of India wants to give you one more chance so that you can rectify your mistakes," The Indian Express quoted a letter written by the WFI to all the three wrestlers.

Following her early exit from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh Phogat was charged with three charges of indiscipline, including not staying and training with the teammates and not wearing the team singlet during the bout at the quadrennial event.

On the other hand, the charges were levelled against Divya Kakran after her father was found criticising WFI in a video, while Sonam Malik was dragged into the mess because she had not collected her passport from the WFI office and instead asked the federation to send it to the Sports Authority of India (SAI).