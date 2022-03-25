Vinesh Phogat backs out of Asian Championship trials

Ace Indian women's wrestler Vinesh Phogat is reported to have pulled out of the ongoing Asian Championship trials being held in New Delhi.

The reasons for the same cannot be ascertained at the moment but there is a possibility of an injury at play. Vinesh Phogat has been plagued with injuries since the 2016 Rio Olympics and has battled back hard despite her constant setbacks. It remains to be seen what the real issue is and the same will be determine in the coming hours.

Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Championship trials. — Rishabh Chauhan (@rishboy_chauhan) March 25, 2022

The final selection list of the women's team headed to the Asian Championships trials will be released by evening. The men's list has already been released and includes ace wrestlers like Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Mangal (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Gourav Baliyan (79kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) in the Freestyle category. The Greco Roman team includes Vikas (72kg), Sajan (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), and Prem (130kg) amongst others.











