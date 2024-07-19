Vinesh Phogat: Grappling for a cause and 'living wresting'

When wrestler Vinesh Phogat qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics in April, the victory photo felt surreal. Vinesh clutched the oversized "Qualified Athlete" card in sheer excitement.

The result was in stark contrast to the clouds that had hovered around her future just months back.

Vinesh became the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for her third Olympics, a path paved with hardship. It wasn't just the gruelling training, it was a testing year marked by protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The protest came at a cost. She had to face death threats, training was affected, and to keep the protest on against Brij Bhushan, she spent nights on pavements at Jantar Mantar.

She was then dragged away from the protest site by Delhi Police.

Vinesh was a key face in the protest against the sexual assault of women's wrestlers.

Making it worse, she was down with an injury. It threatened to steal her dreams of representing India at the Olympics again.

Yet, Vinesh showed tremendous peservence, tenacity and fighting spirit to regain her mojo.

Her victory over Kazakhstan's Laura Ganikyzy (10-0) in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, securing her a quota spot in the 50kg category, came as a befitting reply to those who tried to derail her career.

Vinesh, who led the protest against a corrupt system, refused to be pinned.

Breaking barriers

Hailing from Haryana, a land known for its rich wrestling tradition, Vinesh was born into a legacy.

Daughter of wrestler Rajpal Phogat and cousin to the renowned Phogat sisters, Vinesh's path was set early.

Her introduction to the sport began under the guidance of her uncle, Mahavir Singh Phogat, who had already nurtured the talent of her cousins. However, Vinesh's journey wasn't solely defined by a supportive family.

Vinesh also had to overcome social barriers and setbacks. Her village viewed wrestling as a 'man's sport', a domain women shouldn't dare to enter.

At the tender age of nine, she had to cope with the untimely death of her father. But with her uncle stepping up to support her, Vinesh found refuge in wrestling.

Mahavir, a former wrestler himself, defied societal norms by training his niece and daughters, a bold move in a state where allowing girls to play wrestling was considered a sin.

But Mahavir did not pay attention to the sickening words and nasty stares of the society.

On the other hand, Vinesh, even as a schoolgirl, wouldn't back down from bullies.

Carving her own path

By 19, Vinesh announced her arrival on the world stage winning a bronze medal at the 2013 Asian Wrestling Championships in the 52kg category.

The following year, she stormed her way to gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the 48kg category.

Vinesh continued her medal haul at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, clinching a bronze in the same weight class.

In 2015, she secured a silver medal at the Asian Championships in Doha before conquering the Olympic World qualifying tournament for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Rio 2016 was supposed to be Vinesh's defining moment.

However, disaster struck during the quarter-final when a knee injury forced her out of the competition. The injury, a posterolateral ligament complex tear, was a devastating blow to Vinesh.

Her focus shifted from attaining wrestling glory to simply gaining the ability to walk again. Despite the setback, Vinesh displayed immense resilience.

Vinesh's determination got her through the intense rehabilitation process. When she returned to the mat, she emerged as a stronger and more determined wrestler.

In 2018, she etched her name in history as the first woman wrestler of the country to win gold at the Asian Games.

This victory was followed by her triumphs at the Yasar Dogu International and Poland Open events in 2019.

These accolades made her name synonymous with Indian wrestling.

Vinesh's journey served as a powerful message, urging young girls to believe in themselves and fight for their dreams.

Tokyo, Paris, and ahead



After securing a World Championships bronze in 2019, Vinesh claimed her spot at the Covid-19-induced Tokyo Games as the reigning World No. 1 in the 53kg category.

The first half of 2021 saw her dominate, even clinching the Asian Champion title. Tokyo was meant to be her redemption song after the Rio heartbreak.

Vinesh started strong, defeating a Rio medallist with a commanding 7-1 win. Yet, destiny had other plans.

A shocking upset by Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the quarter-finals shattered her Olympic dreams. Kaladzinskaya's loss in the semifinals dashed Vinesh's repechage hopes, crushing her spirit.

Following an elbow surgery, Vinesh returned to the mat in 2022 with a vengeance.

However, the 2024 Paris Olympics presented a new challenge to Vinesh as she now has to compete in 63kg.

While the talented Antim Panghal secured a quota in their usual 53kg category, Vinesh opted for bold gambling after dropping down to 50kg.

Medically, a move to 57kg was recommended, but Vinesh, with the support of her husband and fellow wrestler, Somveer Rathi, knew her true strengths lay in reducing the weight.

The gamble paid off.

Vinesh dominated the National trials, proving her comeback no fluke.

"Wrestling ko fir se jee rahe hai (I am living wrestling once again)," she said to The Bridge, as her eyes set firmly on Paris.