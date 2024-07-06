Grand Prix of Spain: Vinesh Phogat clinches the gold medal

India's Olympic-bound wrestler, Vinesh Phogat, had a solid run at her final event before the Paris 2024 Olympics, clinching the gold medal at the Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, on Saturday.

In the final, she had a very close bout against Mariia Tiumerekova of Neutral Athletes, winning it with a score of 10-5. Vinesh started a bit passive and held a narrow one-point lead at halftime.

The second half was much more action-packed as both wrestlers went aggressive. However, Vinesh's decisive move came when she secured a good grip on Mariia's laces, executing two turns from leg laces.

Mariia managed a takedown in the final minute but ultimately lost the match by a five-point margin.

𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐠𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐝 🥇💥



Phogat wrestled Mariia Tiumerekova in the Women's 50 kg final of #SpanishGrandPrix to capture the crown 10-5, a statement before the #Paris2024. — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 6, 2024

Few close encounters

Vinesh had an impressive run en route to the final of this tournament, securing three good wins in the earlier rounds.

She started the day with an outstanding victory against former Pan-Am champion Yusneylys Guzmán from Cuba. Although Guzmán troubled her in the final seconds of the match, she couldn't find a decisive move and conceded the match.

Vinesh followed this with an excellent pinfall victory over Commonwealth Games medalist Madison Parks of Canada. Madison didn't have any chance as Vinesh's first attacking move became the decisive one of the match.

The best match of the elimination round for Vinesh was against Katie Dutchak of Canada in the semis, who displayed strong defensive skills. This match also started slowly, with both wrestlers earning one passivity point each.

However, the second half turned out to be exciting as both wrestlers scored several good points. Vinesh had another pinfall opportunity in this match, but Katie managed to survive it. In the end, the experienced Indian wrestler grabbed the victory.

#Wrestling | Vinesh enters finals! 🤼‍♀️🚨



The 29-year-old grappler battled her way through after an enthralling 9-4 win in the semis against 🇨🇦's Katie Duchak at the #SpanishGrandPrix.



She will be facing Maria Tiumerekova in the final at 9:00PM IST (approx.) — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 6, 2024

These few exciting matches will surely boost the confidence of Vinesh Phogat before heading to her third Olympic Games. She hadn't won any medal at this prestigious tournament and will surely sight for one this time.

