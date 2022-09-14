World Championships: Vinesh Phogat becomes first female wrestler to win multiple medals

Vinesh Phogat created history on Wednesday as she became the first-ever Indian woman to win multiple medals at the Wrestling World Championships. She won the bronze medal win by beating Emma Malmgren of Sweden with a scoreline of 8-0.

Vinesh lost hopes of a World title after she was defeated by Mongolia's Khulan Batkhuyag 0-7 in a major upset on Tuesday. With the Mongolian reaching the finals, Vinesh got a shot at the bronze medal, which she took with both hands.

Vinesh defeated Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan in the first repechage bout 4-0 and she was then given a bye as her opponent Leyla Gurbanova was injured.

विनेश फोगाट ने रचा इतिहास - जीता 🥉



बजरंग पूनिया के बाद एक और भारतीय पहलवान के नाम एक से अधिक विश्व कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप!



🇮🇳8-0 Denise Malmgren🇸🇪



(Vinesh Phogat follows Bajrang Punia to become yet another Indian with multiple medals at the World C'ship)#WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/XIwdeK7ZtS — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 14, 2022

This is Vinesh's second medal at the Wrestling World Championships after her bronze medal from 2019. Babita Kumari, Geeta Phogat, Pooja Dhanda, Anshu Malik, Alka Tomar and Sarita Mor are the only other women wrestlers to have medalled in this event's history.

Bajrang Punia, who has three medals in the history of the Worlds, is the only other Indian wrestler to have won multiple medals.

Earlier in the day, Nisha Dahiya lost to junior World Champion Ami Ishii of Japan in the semi-finals of 68 Kg and will have a shot at the bronze medal on Thursday.



Nisha started her campaign with a dominant win of 11-0 against Danute Domikaityte of Lithuania in the qualification round. She followed it up with a 13-8 win against Adela Hanzlickova of the Czech Republic in a high-scoring bout.

निशा दहिया जापान के Ami Ishii से सेमीफाइनल हारी। कल खेलेंगी 🥉मैच!



(Nisha Dahiya loses her semifinal bout against Japan's Ami Ishii in the 68kg category at the Wrestling World C'ships. She'll play for bronze tomorrow)#WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/zxjKIaUOTe — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 14, 2022

Nisha displayed immense strength to come back against World Rank 8 in the quarter-finals. Nisha defeated Sofiya Hristova of Bulgaria 11-0 to claim her place in the semi-finals.



In other results, Sarita Mor who is competing in a new category lost in the Round of 16 to Anhelina Lysak by the fall. She won qualification against Hannah Fay Taylor but couldn't wrestle past the Polish wrestler and will have a shot in repechage tomorrow.

In the 59 Kg category, Mansi lost in the quarter-finals to Jowita Maria of Poland by a score-line of 5-3. She will have to wait for her repechage rounds.