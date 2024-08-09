Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 4
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Wrestling

CAS hearing of Vinesh Phogat disqualification LIVE: Verdict on Vinesh's appeal at 1:30 PM- Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the updates on the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to award her a joint silver medal.

CAS hearing of Vinesh Phogat disqualification LIVE: Verdict on Vineshs appeal at 1:30 PM- Updates, Blog
X

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement after being disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024. (Photo Credit: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 9 Aug 2024 6:01 AM GMT

Vinesh Phogat's appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports LIVE: The appeal made for Vinesh Phogat at the Court of Arbitration for Sports will be heard today at the court. The verdict is expected to come by 1:30 PM IST.

Experienced Indian lawyer Harish Salve is expected to represent Vinesh from India and will join the hearing virtually.

Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Live Updates

2024-08-09 05:50:01
WrestlingOlympicsParis OlympicsVinesh Phogat
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X