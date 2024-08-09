Wrestling
CAS hearing of Vinesh Phogat disqualification LIVE: Verdict on Vinesh's appeal at 1:30 PM- Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the updates on the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to award her a joint silver medal.
Vinesh Phogat's appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports LIVE: The appeal made for Vinesh Phogat at the Court of Arbitration for Sports will be heard today at the court. The verdict is expected to come by 1:30 PM IST.
Experienced Indian lawyer Harish Salve is expected to represent Vinesh from India and will join the hearing virtually.
Live Updates
- 9 Aug 2024 6:01 AM GMT
Time of hearing
The CAS hearing is reportedly scheduled to happen at 1:30 PM IST.
Former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve, is expected to represent Vinesh in the CAS hearing on Friday.
- 9 Aug 2024 5:55 AM GMT
What happened exactly?
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the gold medal bout in the women's 50kg category after failing to make it to the weigh-in on the second day of the competition.
As per the IOC, she was 100 grams overweight during the time of her weigh-in.
Following the uproar created by her disqualification, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appealed in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to give her a shared silver as she won her three bouts on the first day with correct weigh-in.