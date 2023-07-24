Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia respond to criticism over Asian Games trials exemption

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have recently found themselves at the center of controversy after accepting exemption from the Asian Games trials. This decision resulted in them facing criticism from fellow wrestlers, leading to an unexpected legal dispute. However, the duo also acknowledged the positive aspect of the situation, as they admired the courage displayed by young wrestlers standing up for their rights.

The debate ignited when the IOA ad-hoc panel granted direct entries to Bajrang and Vinesh for the Hangzhou Games, causing an outcry within the wrestling fraternity. Amidst the uproar, the Delhi High Court was asked to intervene, but it refused to overturn the exemption based on expert opinions.

"We are not against the trials. I can't blame Antim. She is not wrong. She is fighting for her right and we are fighting for our right. She is too young, she does not understand. But we are not wrong," Vinesh said.

"We fought against the system, against the powerful. We took blows on our heads, no one came forward." Vinesh further expressed her dismay at being dragged to court and shared the challenges they faced while trying to bring about change within the system.

"She says she was cheated, but did I cheat (during CWG trials)? If at all it was done, it was done by Brij Bhushan, or got it done. My job was to wrestle, and I did that.

"If she felt cheated then she should have gone to court at that time. It hurts. But I am glad the kids have started speaking, they are gathering courage now. It's positive for wrestling," said the World Championship medalist.

Bajrang Punia, himself, joined in the conversation, countering claims that there were several wrestlers who could defeat Vinesh." It was said that there are 3-4 wrestlers who can beat Vinesh but dear Antim, Vinesh has not lost yet, and will not lose.

"Antim, you said you became the first Indian to win the U-20 championship but Vinesh is also the only woman wrestler to have won two Worlds medals. You filed a court case against us?," Bajrang said.

Vinesh, a two-time World Championship medalist, expressed her determination not to give up and emphasized her long-standing commitment to the sport. She rejected claims of avoiding practice and explained that they had dedicated their careers to wrestling, making sacrifices for the sport's growth. Both athletes questioned the need for legal action, as they believed their intentions were not malicious.

Both athletes expressed concern over the misrepresentation of their intentions and contributions to the sport. They felt the younger generation was being misled and highlighted their own efforts in winning medals for India, with a deep sense of responsibility towards wrestling's growth.

"The whole wrestling fraternity can sit together. You answer our questions and we will answer yours. If we are proved wrong, we will quit wrestling," Bajrang concluded.

In addition, they criticized London Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt for supporting the outgoing WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they accused of exploiting female wrestlers sexually.