Vinesh Phogat asks for clarity regarding final trials for Paris Olympics

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, recently securing the Paris Olympics quota for India in the women's 50 kg category at the Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, has formally petitioned both the Sports Ministry and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to expedite the announcement of crucial details regarding the final selection trials.

In a letter shared on the social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), Vinesh emphasized the necessity of clarity on dates, timing, venue, and the specific format of the trials.

Urging immediate intervention from relevant authorities, including the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Sports Authority of India (SAI), and WFI, Vinesh underscored the importance of timely information to facilitate effective training planning for athletes.

India has secured a total of six Olympic quotas in wrestling for the Paris Olympics, with five quotas attributed to female wrestlers and one to male wrestler Aman Sehrawat in the men's 57 kg category. Vinesh expressed appreciation for the collective efforts of all wrestlers who contributed to securing these quotas and celebrated their success at the qualifiers.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to the five remarkable women wrestlers and the outstanding male wrestlers who have earned quotas for our country. Our athletes have worked tirelessly to earn their quota, and they deserve the assurance and support of a transparent and well-defined selection process." she wrote.

Vinesh emphasized the critical importance of timely trial announcements, emphasizing that they are essential for all wrestlers aspiring to excel on the grand stage of the Paris Olympics, scheduled for July-August later this year.

"At this crucial stage, it is essential that all qualified athletes have complete clarity on the pathway and process to the Olympics. Such clarity not only ensures fair competition but also maximises our country's chances of securing medals and excelling at the global stage," the letter read.

The letter comes in the wake of the statement of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh who disclosed plans for fresh selection trials on June 10.