Vinesh Phogat appeals disqualification at Court of Arbitration for Sport

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in the 50kg women's freestyle wrestling event has been appealed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) via an email to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) late on Wednesday night.

As confirmed by broadcasters on Jio Cinema, Vinesh, who was disqualified after missing the weight limit by just 100 grams, initially requested to be reinstated for the gold medal match.

Subsequently, she modified her plea, asking for a shared silver medal instead as the gold medal match is scheduled for later today.

"As it isn't possible to postpone the gold medal match, Vinesh Phogat is making the case that she should be awarded a joint silver medal. If the arguments made by the lawyers are valid then the CAS might rule in favor of Vinesh," Jio Cinema broadcaster from Paris said.

According to the reports, the CAS has acknowledged the appeal and is set to issue an interim ruling on Thursday.

The decision will determine whether Vinesh’s disqualification will stand or if her request for a shared silver medal will be granted, offering her a chance to be recognized for her remarkable performance despite the weight discrepancy.

Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification came just as she had made history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final in the 50kg category.

She had defeated Yui Susaki of Japan and Oksana Livach in the quarter-finals, and later Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the penultimate bout.

Earlier today, WFI President Sanjay Singh mentioned that they will look for legal options to counter the disqualification.

There has been a huge uproar against her disqualification, as she had a silver or gold medal assured when she was within her weight bracket.

The IOC then reinstated Yusneylis Guzman Lopez into the gold medal match despite being defeated by Vinesh Phogat.