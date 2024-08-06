Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat becomes first Indian woman wrestler to reach final

Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat confirmed India's first medal in wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024 after she reached the final of the women's 50kg category on Tuesday.

Playing in the semifinals against Cuban wrestler and Pan American Games champion Yusnelyis Guzman Lopez, Vinesh won 5-0.

Both wrestlers started passively and the Cuban boxer had a passivity clock against her in the last minute of the first half. Vinesh got one point as the Cuban wrestler was unable to attack.

The first half ended with Vinesh leading 1-0 despite a leg hold by Guzman in the last minute.

In the second half, Vinesh got a shot clock for passivity but the Indian wrestler attacked and took down the Cuban wrestler to make it 3-0. Then, she turned Guzman and went up 5-0.

With a 5-0 lead in her kitty, Vinesh held onto her lead for the next few seconds and booked her berth in the final. By reaching the final, Vinesh also assured herself of at least a silver medal.

𝑽𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒉 𝑷𝒉𝒐𝒈𝒂𝒕 𝒃𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒔𝒕 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝒘𝒐𝒎𝒂𝒏 𝒘𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒍𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒉 𝒂𝒏 𝑶𝒍𝒚𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒄 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍! ❤️🇮🇳🙌



It's going to be a 🥇 or a 🥈 for #VineshPhogat as she creates HISTORY for Indian Wrestling in Paris. What a story,… pic.twitter.com/T0ng9qGUkU — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 6, 2024

Vinesh became the first-ever Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympic final with Sakshi Malik being the only one to win a medal. Sakshi won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Earlier in the day, Vinesh stunned world number one and reigning world champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the first round in a tightly fought bout.

Keeping an astute strategy, Vinesh held onto her defence throughout the game and attacked in the last few seconds to take down the Japanese wrestler and register a historic win.

She defeated Oksana Livach of Ukraine 7-5 in the quarter-finals to move to the semifinals.

Vinesh will play for the gold medal tomorrow against Sarah Ann of the USA.

In the history of Indian wrestling, only Sushil Kumar won a silver medal. So, Vinesh stands a chance to change the colour of the medal and script history for the country and Indian wrestling.