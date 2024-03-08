UWW asserts support for WFI in International Wrestling competitions

United World Wrestling the global governing body for wrestling, has firmly stated its support for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). UWW announced that it will only accept entries for international competitions from the WFI, emphasizing that no other entity can perform this role on behalf of the federation as per PTI.

This decision from UWW comes in the wake of a ruling by the Delhi High Court, which instructed an ad-hoc panel appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to organize trials for the upcoming Asian Championships and Continental Olympic Qualifiers. The court's ruling followed a plea from elite wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, who argued that WFI, currently suspended by the Sports Ministry, should not conduct trials.

Nenad Lalovic, President of UWW, reiterated this stance in a letter to WFI President Sanjay Singh. Lalovic emphasized that only UWW-affiliated WFI has the authority to send entries for international competitions. He stated, "It is the responsibility of the national federations regularly affiliated to UWW to select and announce their teams. This is in line with the principles enshrined in our rules and regulations, and no other entity may take this role on your behalf."

The lifting of WFI's suspension by UWW on February 13, 2024, after validating the elections conducted by the federation, further solidifies UWW's support for WFI as the sole entity authorized to represent Indian wrestlers in international competitions. This decision has raised concerns about the participation of Indian wrestlers in the upcoming Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek from April 19-21.

A source from UWW told PTI, "Now that the suspension has been lifted, UWW is not bound to accept any other sports body or court ruling since it wants its affiliated units to work as an autonomous body."

In light of these developments, the ad-hoc panel has announced trials on March 10-11 in Sonepat for men and Patiala for women. India has secured only one quota place for the Paris Olympics so far, courtesy of Antim Panghal in the women's 53 kg category. This situation has brought Indian wrestling into a deeper crisis, with uncertainties looming over the fate of the country's participation in crucial international competitions.