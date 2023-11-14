UWW approves new format, seeds for Paris Olympics qualifiers

United World Wrestling (UWW), the governing body of ameature wrestling, introduced a new format and seeds for the continental and world qualfiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled to be held in 2024.



All five Paris Olympic Qualifiers will have four seeds in each weight class and no gold-medal bouts.

Four continential qualifying events are scheduled early next year, with the Pan-American Qualifiers being the first one in Acapulco, Mexico, from February 28 to March 1.

Big changes for 2024 Olympic Qualifiers #Paris2024



- 4 seeds at continental and world qualifiers



- no gold-medal bouts



- World Olympic Qualifier to have repechage, bronze-medal bouts and Olympic quota play-off



FULL DETAILS👇https://t.co/bPP8uJgWHQ — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) November 13, 2023

For the four qualifying events, the semifinal bouts will serve as the Paris Olympic qualification bouts. No repechage, bronze and gold-medal bouts will be held during these continental events.



The finalists in each of the six Olympic weight category will earn a spot for the Paris Games and no other quota places will be awarded at these competitions.

For the World qualifier to be held in Turkey from May 9 to 12, the semifinal bouts will serve as the Paris Olympic qualification bouts and the winners of these semifinals will earn a quota for the Olympic Games. The two winners of the bronze-medal bouts will compete for the third quota place in each weight category.

Antim Panghal, a 53kg category women's wrestler, is the only Indian wrestler so far to qualify for the Paris Olympics.