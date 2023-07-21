'Uncertainty looms over Asian Games wrestling trials'- Yogeshwar Dutt

New Delhi, India: The never-ending wrestling drama before the Asian Games trials don't see to end with less than 24 hours remain for the trial.

Talking about the current situation, Olympic medalist and IOA Executive Council member, Yogeshwar Dutt told The Bridge, "This is a very confusing situation at the moment. We have less than 24 hours left for the trials and the decision on 53 kg women's category and 65 kg freestyle is still not clear."

Earlier on Tuesday, the IOA ad-hoc committee running Wrestling Federation of India announced trials for Asian Games and have direct entry to Vinesh Phogat (53 kg) and Bajrang Punia (65 kg).

The ad-hoc committee mentioned that trials winners in these two categories will remain on standby.

Protesting the decision by ad-hoc committee, U20 World Champion Antim Panghal and U23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal moved to high court.

After first hearing today, High Court has asked ad-hoc committe to submit an affidavit and moved the hearing date to tomorrow.

Talking about the uncertainty, Yogeshwar said,"This is an unfair decision and it will break the wrestlers who have been preparing years for this trial."



"With this uncertainty, if the wrestlers win trial and don't go to Asian Games, it will be shameful," he added further.

The wrestling trials are scheduled to start tomorrow at the K.D. Jadhav Wrestling hall of Indira Gandhi Stadium.

While other categories are open, two categories face uncertainty with the final decision lying with Delhi High Court.



