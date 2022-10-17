U-23 World Wrestling Championships 2022: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, Live Stream

The U-23 World Wrestling Championships 2022 commenced on 17th October and will go on till 23rd October. The tournament is taking place in Pontevedra, Spain.

Preview

The competition isn't very old. It started back in 2017 when the first edition was held in Bydgoszcz in Poland. The championships happen every year and thereby provides the U-23 wrestlers a good platform to make that jump into the senior squad. However, the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Russians and Japanese grapplers have dominated the event since its inception. In the Men's Freestyle, Russia has been the champion in all editions so far whereas Japan dominated the Women's Freestyle for the first three years.

In the overall medal tally, Japan leads Russia in the account of gold medals. The Asian country has 25 whereas the European has 17.

India on the other hand is yet to taste gold in the event but has clinched seven silver and four bronze medals so far.

India Squad

Freestyle

Aman Sehrawat (Men's 57kg)

Akash Dahiya (Men's 61 kg)

Anuj Kumar (Men's 65 kg)

Parvinder Nain (Men's 70kg)

Sagar Jaglan (Men's 74kg)

Chandermohan (Men's 79kg)

Jointy Kumar (Men's 86kg)

Parveen Kumar (Men's 92kg)

Sahil Ahlawat (Men's 97kg)

Anirudh Kumar (Men's 125kg)

Ankush Panghal (Women's 50kg)

Antim Panghal (Women's 53kg)



Aarti (Women's 55kg)



Sito (Women's 57kg)



Mansi Ahlawat (Women's 59kg)



Shafali (Women's 62kg)



Bhateri (Women's 65kg)



Arju (Women's 68kg)



Reetika Hooda (Women's 72kg)



Priyanka (Women's 76kg)







Greco-Roman

Lalit (55kg)



Sumit Dalal (60kg)

Vinay (63 kg)

Ashu (67kg)

Vikas (72kg)

Sajan Bhanwala (77kg)

Rohit Dahiya (82kg)

Sunil Kumar (87kg)

Nitesh (97kg)

Parvesh (130kg)





Schedule

17th October, Monday:

Greco-Roman Qualification Rounds 55kg, 63kg, 77kg, 87kg, 103kg (2pm to 6:30pm IST)

Greco-Roman Semi-final 55kg, 63kg, 77kg, 87kg, 103kg (9:30 to 11pm IST)

18th October, Tuesday:

Greco-Roman Qualification Rounds 60kg, 67kg, 72kg, 82kg, 97kg (2pm to 7pm IST)

Greco-Roman Repechage 55kg, 63kg, 77kg, 87kg, 103kg (2pm to 7pm IST)

Greco-Roman Semi-final 60kg, 67kg, 72kg, 82kg, 97kg (8:15pm to 9:15pm IST)

Greco-Roman Final 55kg, 63kg, 77kg, 87kg, 103kg (9:30pm to 12am IST)

19th October, Wednesday:

Women's FS Qualification Rounds 50kg, 55kg, 59kg, 68kg, 76kg (2pm to 5pm IST)

Greco-Roman Repechage 60kg, 67kg, 72kg, 82kg, 97kg (2pm to 5pm IST)

Women's FS Semi-final 50kg, 55kg, 59kg, 68kg, 76kg (8:15pm to 9:15pm IST)

Greco-Roman Final 60kg, 67kg, 72kg, 82kg, 97kg (9:30pm to 12am IST)

20th October, Thursday:

Women's FS Qualification Rounds 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 65kg, 72kg (2pm to 5pm IST)

Women's FS Repechage 50kg, 55kg, 59kg, 68kg, 76kg (2pm to 5pm IST)

Women's FS Semi-final 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 65kg, 72kg (8:15pm to 9:15pm IST)

Women's FS Final 50kg, 55kg, 59kg, 68kg, 76kg (9:20pm to 12am IST)

21st October, Friday:

Men's FS Qualification Rounds 57kg, 65kg, 70kg, 79kg, 97kg (2pm to 7pm IST)

Women's FS Repechage 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 65kg, 72kg (2pm to 7pm IST)

Men's FS Semi-final 57kg, 65kg, 70kg, 79kg, 97kg (8:15pm to 9:15pm IST)

Women's FS Final 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 65kg, 72kg (9:30pm to 12 am IST)

22nd October, Saturday:

Men's FS Qualification Rounds 61kg, 74kg, 86kg, 92kg, 125kg (2pm to 7pm IST)

Men's FS Repechage 57kg, 65kg, 70kg, 79kg, 97kg (2pm to 7pm IST)

Men's FS Semi-final 61kg, 74kg, 86kg, 92kg, 125kg (8:15pm to 9:15pm IST)

Men's FS Final 57kg, 65kg, 70kg, 79kg, 97kg (9:30pm to 12am IST)

23rd October, Sunday:

Men's FS Repechage 61kg, 74kg, 86kg, 92kg, 125kg (7:30pm to 9:15pm IST)

Men's FS Final 61kg, 74kg, 86kg, 92kg, 125kg (9:30 to 12am IST)

Live Stream

The bouts will be live streamed on United World Wrestling's Y.



