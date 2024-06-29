U23 Asian Wrestling C'ships: Indian wrestlers clinch 11 medals in Jordan

India’s U23 wrestling contingent delivered a phenomenal performance in the women’s wrestling and Greco-Roman categories during the first two days of the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships, currently underway in Amman, Jordan.

The U23 wrestlers are following the lead of the U17 wrestlers, who finished with a flurry of medals last week at the same venue in Jordan.

Women wrestlers lead the charge



It was the women who led the charge for India by winning three gold medals. Meenakshi, who competed in the 50 kg category, won all her matches in a dominant fashion, including the gold medal match. She secured all her victories by Victory by Superiority (VSU), demonstrating a clear and dominant performance over her opponents.



Pushpa Yadav, competing in the 59 kg category, had two Victory by Points with a difference of 1 point (VPO1) wins, scoring more than her opponents by a margin of 1 point each time. She also secured one VSU win to grab the gold medal.



Meanwhile, Priya Malik, who competed in the heaviest category of women’s wrestling, rightfully won her bout by Victory by Fall (VFA). The Indian wrestler pinned her opponent's shoulders to the mat for a sufficient amount of time to secure the gold medal.



Additionally, Indian women won two more silver medals, thanks to Sito in the 55 kg category and Priyanka in the 68 kg category.



Job well done in Greco-Roman



The Indian U23 grapplers have won a total of six medals including four silver and two bronze in the Greco-Roman category in which India historically doesn’t do well. The medal winners in Greco-Roman include:



Vishvajit Ramchandra More - 55 kg (Silver)



Suraj - 60 kg (Silver)

Ankit - 63 kg (Silver)

Vinayak Siddeshwar Patil - 67 kg (Bronze)

Tejpal - 87 kg (Bronze)

Nitesh - 97 kg (Silver)

Freestyle category to follow



The U23 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman are not over yet, with two more days of action remaining in the freestyle category and additional women’s wrestling bouts.