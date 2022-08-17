Wrestling: India starts campaign with 4 bronze medals in U-20 World Championships

India started their campaign at the ongoing U-20 Wrestling World Championships by clinching 4 bronze medals on the first day in Sofia, Bulgaria. All the four medals for India on the first day were won by men's freestyle wrestlers.

Competing in the 57kg section, Abhishek Danda first defeat Ukraine's Herohii Kazanzhy 8-5 in the bronze medal bout to open India's account in the U-20 World Championships.

He was followed by Asian U-20 and U-23 champion, Sujeet, who beat another Ukrainian - Mykyta Zubal, to win the 65kg bronze medal by 12-1 on technical superiority.

Mulayam Yadav in 70kg and Neeraj in 97kg then defeated wrestlers from Georgia by technical superiority and by points respectively to end the day on a high for India with two more bronze medals.

Mahendra Gaikwad reaches final

On the other hand, men's 125kg freestyle wrestler Mahendra Gaikwad made his way into the final of his weight division. He defeated Uzbekistan's Namoz Abdurashidov 6-0 to assure India of a medal, earlier in the day.

The Asian U-20 silver medallist will play his final on Wednesday, along side Sagar (men's 74kg) and Mohit (men's 61kg), who will fight for bronze.