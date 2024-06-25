Young Indian Wrestlers shine at U17 Asian Wrestling C'ships in Jordan

Young Indian wrestlers ended their dominant run on Day three of the U17 Asian Wrestling Championship held in Amman, Jordan. The young Indian contingent finished with 6 medals on the final day, bringing their total to 17, adding to the 11 medals secured on the first two days.

Girls win gold medals in bulk

All golds won by India in the tournament were secured by the girls. The Indian U17 girls showcased strength and prowess in the medal-winning matches. Kashish Gurjar won gold in the 43kg category, followed by Neha in the 57kg category, Ashvini Vishnoi in the 65kg category, and finally Kajal in the 73kg category.

Update: 2024 U17 Asian Wrestling Championship 🇯🇴🤼‍♀☑️



Indian🇮🇳 wrestlers continued their domination on day 3 as they clinched a total of 6 medals, including 4 gold🥇& 2 silver🥈



Take a look at the results and categories 👇



•Kashish Gurjar: 🥇in women's 43kg



•Neha: 🥇 in… pic.twitter.com/OX935u5rLZ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 25, 2024

Repetition of Silver



Indian U17 wrestlers continued their silver medal-winning spree by securing two silver medals on the last day, mirroring their performance of the first two days where they also won two silvers each day. Omkar Babasaheb Katkar won silver in the Men’s 65kg category, followed by Nishant Ruhil in the Men’s 71kg category, both in freestyle categories.

The U23 Asian Wrestling Championship is scheduled to begin on Thursday at the same venue in Amman, Jordan featuring the likes of Jaideep, Priya Malik, and other prominent young Indian wrestlers.