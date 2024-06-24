U-17 Asian Wrestling C'ship: Indians end campaign with 11 medals

Young Indian wrestlers ended their campaign in the two-day U-17 Asian Wrestling Championships, held in Jordan, on Monday on a high, winning 11 medals.

The wrestlers won four gold, two silver medals and five bronze medals.

— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 24, 2024

﻿Indian women bring the heat



All four golds were won by the Indian women, who performed brilliantly across all categories. Dipanshi won the gold in the 46kg category, and Muskan followed suit in the 53kg category.

Not to be left out, Rajnita and Mansi Lather both won gold in the 61kg and 69kg categories, respectively.

Raja Bala, despite her valiant effort, had to settle for a silver in the 40kg category.

﻿Indian men grab six medals

﻿Although the men's side could not win gold medals, they made the country proud by winning one silver and five bronze.

Samarth Gajanan Mhakave won silver in the 55kg category. Akash won bronze in the 65kg category. In similar fashion, Sachin Kumar won bronze in the 71kg category.

Bikash Kacchap settled for a third-place finish in the 48kg category. The final two bronze medals were won by Tushar Tukaram Patil and Ronak in the 60kg and 110kg respectively.