U-17 World Wrestling Championships: Sachin More wins gold in Men's Freestyle 80 kg

After Suraj Vashisht broke a 32-year-wait after becoming the U-17 world champion in the Men's Greco-Roman 55 kg, it is Sachin More, another Indian, who has been crowned world champion.

#WrestleRome FS 80kg medal bouts results



๐Ÿฅ‡ Sachin MOR ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ df. Reza SOLEIMANIAN ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ท, 6-3



๐Ÿฅ‰ Zackary RYDER ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ df. Muhammadamin ABDULOEV ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ฏ, 8-0

๐Ÿฅ‰ Alexandru BORS ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฉ df. Yehor HOROKH ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ, 4-1 โ€” United World Wrestling (@wrestling) July 30, 2022

More won the gold in the Men's Freestyle 80 kg after getting the better of Iran's Reza Kamal with a score of 6-3. The young Indian wrestlers have been in fine form, racking up medals in numerous matches across different weight categories.



Other medallists include Lalit Kumar (Men's 48 kg), Vaibhav (Men's 55 kg), Ankit (Men's 65 kg), and Jaspooran (Men's 110 kg) who all clinched bronze medals in their events.