U-17 World Wrestling Championships: Sachin More wins gold in Men's Freestyle 80 kg

After Suraj Vashisht broke a 32-year-wait after becoming the U-17 world champion in the Men's Greco-Roman 55 kg, it is Sachin More, another Indian, who has been crowned world champion.

#WrestleRome FS 80kg medal bouts results



🥇 Sachin MOR 🇮🇳 df. Reza SOLEIMANIAN 🇮🇷, 6-3



🥉 Zackary RYDER 🇺🇸 df. Muhammadamin ABDULOEV 🇹🇯, 8-0

🥉 Alexandru BORS 🇲🇩 df. Yehor HOROKH 🇺🇦, 4-1 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) July 30, 2022

More won the gold in the Men's Freestyle 80 kg after getting the better of Iran's Reza Kamal with a score of 6-3. The young Indian wrestlers have been in fine form, racking up medals in numerous matches across different weight categories.



Other medallists include Lalit Kumar (Men's 48 kg), Vaibhav (Men's 55 kg), Ankit (Men's 65 kg), and Jaspooran (Men's 110 kg) who all clinched bronze medals in their events.