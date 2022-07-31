Bg

Wrestling

U-17 World Wrestling Championships: Sachin More wins gold in Men's Freestyle 80 kg

Indian young wrestler Sachin More crowned the U-17 world champion in the Men's 80 kg.

U-17 World Wrestling Championships: Sachin More wins gold in Men's Freestyle 80 kg
Sachin More becomes U-17 world champion in Men's Freestyle 80 kg. (Source: Twitter/Sports India)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 31 July 2022 7:19 AM GMT

After Suraj Vashisht broke a 32-year-wait after becoming the U-17 world champion in the Men's Greco-Roman 55 kg, it is Sachin More, another Indian, who has been crowned world champion.

More won the gold in the Men's Freestyle 80 kg after getting the better of Iran's Reza Kamal with a score of 6-3. The young Indian wrestlers have been in fine form, racking up medals in numerous matches across different weight categories.

Other medallists include Lalit Kumar (Men's 48 kg), Vaibhav (Men's 55 kg), Ankit (Men's 65 kg), and Jaspooran (Men's 110 kg) who all clinched bronze medals in their events.

