Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestling
U-17 World Wrestling Championships: Sachin More wins gold in Men's Freestyle 80 kg
Indian young wrestler Sachin More crowned the U-17 world champion in the Men's 80 kg.
After Suraj Vashisht broke a 32-year-wait after becoming the U-17 world champion in the Men's Greco-Roman 55 kg, it is Sachin More, another Indian, who has been crowned world champion.
More won the gold in the Men's Freestyle 80 kg after getting the better of Iran's Reza Kamal with a score of 6-3. The young Indian wrestlers have been in fine form, racking up medals in numerous matches across different weight categories.
Other medallists include Lalit Kumar (Men's 48 kg), Vaibhav (Men's 55 kg), Ankit (Men's 65 kg), and Jaspooran (Men's 110 kg) who all clinched bronze medals in their events.
Next Story