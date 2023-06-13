U-17, U-23 Asian C'ships: India brings medal tally to 17 after Day 3, wins women's 'Team Title'

India's young grapplers have so far had a brilliant start to their U-17 & U-23 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 after the contingent added seven medals on Day 3, thereby bringing the total medal tally up to 17. India clinched three medals on Day 1 and seven on the second day.

On the first day of the tournament, it was Suraj who clinched India's first medal of the competition after losing to Iran's Mohammadreza Gholamreza Gholami in the U-17 55kg Greco-Roman final, thereby winning silver.

Another silver was added to India's kitty when Siddhanath Krishnat Patil of the U-17 Greco-Roman 48kg category after he lost out to Uzbekistan's Shakhzod Ruziokhunov, before Ronak defeated China's Yaozu Lyu in the Greco-Roman 110kg category by technical superiority to clinch the bronze medal, and end Day 1.

The women joined in collecting laurels as India saw three of their female wrestlers clinch gold medals on Day 2 of the Asian championships. Savita (66kg), Srishti (69kg), and Rachna (40kg) all came out on top in the respective finals. Muskan (46kg) and Ranjita (53kg) won silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the Greco-Roman category, Sachin (65kg) and Aman (80kg) won silver medals.

On Monday, the tournament's third day, India added seven more medals to their tally. The women grapplers added four more gold medals as Parveen (43kg), Neha (57kg), Shiksha (65kg), and Kajal (73kg) all prevailed in their finals.

These medals also meant that India had clinched the 'Team Title' in the women's category, after the female grapplers collected seven gold, one silver, and one bronze medals.

Freestyle wrestlers also saw their account open as Saurabh (80kg) won silver as Narendar (71kg) and Sourabh (65kg) clinched bronze medals.



