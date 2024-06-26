Indian U17 wrestlers claim five medals on final day of Asian Championships

Indian wrestlers ended their impressive show at the U-17 Asian Wrestling Championships by bagging five more medals to their total tally of 22 on the fourth and final day of the men’s freestyle event in Amman, Jordan.

With these five medals, India’s total medal tally stands at 22 medals which included 8 Gold, 5 Silver, 9 Bronze medals. Indian women wrestlers clinched all the eight gold medals for India, to finish on the top of overall ranking of women's wrestling.

Formidable Rival Denies Gold



Vishal Harishchandra Shilimkar clinched a silver medal in the men's 48 kg freestyle category. The Indian wrestler faced Ulugbek Rashidov of Uzbekistan in the final, where he lost by Victory by Points, with the opponent scoring one or more points (VPO1) with a score of 3-1.

Barrage of Bronze

Anuj Kumar Vishnoi, Sitendar, Arjun Ruhil, and Jaspooran Singh secured bronze medals in the men’s 55 kg, 60 kg, 92 kg, and 110 kg freestyle categories, respectively. They all seized their second chance by winning in the repechage round and then triumphed in their respective bronze medal matches, having faced tough opponents in the earlier stages.