Two-step selection process to pick wrestlers for 2024 Paris Olympics

Indian wrestling squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics will be selected through a two-step selection process, announced the ad-hoc committee running the sport on Saturday.

In the process, the wrestlers who have won the quota places for the country will compete against a challenger in June and the winner represent India at the Olympics.

The IOA constituted ad-hoc committee stated in a statement on Saturday that all the challengers will be determined on May 31 and the "wrestle-off" between the "Challenger" and Olympic quota winner will take place on June 1.

Till now, only Asian Games medalist Antim Panghal has won the Olympic quota after winning the bronze medal in the 53kg category at the World Championships.

The youngster might encounter Olympian Vinesh Phogat in the final match for the Paris berth if Vinesh manages to emerge as the challenger.

India can earn 17 more quotas for the Paris Olympics in two tournaments -- six each in men's freestyle and greco-roman and five in the women's category.

The ad-hoc committee, led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, said in a statement that the "comprehensive selection policy" for the 2024 Paris Olympics will ensure a "fair and transparent process in determining the athletes who will represent India on the global stage".

The other members of the Indian contingent for the two Olympic qualifying events will be selected on the basis of trials, to be conducted in all 30 Olympic and non-Olympic categories, from February 27-29.

UWW had banned WFI earlier this year for its failure to hold elections within a stipulated time frame. The election process has been stalled because of legal issues.

Although despite the ban, the Indian wrestlers will compete as a part of the Indian contingent as Olympics is a multi-discipline even