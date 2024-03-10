Wrestling Trials: Bajrang Punia,Ravi Dahiya stunned; will miss Olympic qualifiers

Sonipat: It was a day of big upsets as the big boys of Indian wrestling Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya lost on the first day of wrestling trials for the upcoming Asian Olympic qualifiers at the Sushil Kumar-Yogeshwar Dutt Wrestling Hall, SAI Centre, Sonipat in Haryana on Sunday.

2020 Tokyo Olympic medalists Bajrang and Ravi lost in the 65kg and 57kg trials for the upcoming Asian Olympic qualifiers, to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Bajrang Punia is knocked out of wrestling trials.



Rohit defeats Bajrang 9-1 in the semi final of 65 kg.



He will face Sujeet.



A day upsets.#Wrestling #Wrestlingtrials pic.twitter.com/GHJqgUPXHe — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) March 10, 2024

Multiple World Championships medallist Bajrang was stunned by Rohit Kumar in the semifinals as Rohit prevailed in the one-sided contest 9-1.



Bajrang took a point at the start as Rohit was warned for passivity. However, Rohit wasn’t passive afterwards and pushed Bajrang out of the mat twice in the first round to take a lead of 2-1.

A day of upsets at #Wrestlingtrials



Rohit Kumar beats Bajrang Punia 9-1 in the semifinal of 65 kg and will face Sujeet in the final.



Both Tokyo medallists ELIMINATED❌ pic.twitter.com/bCfm9lSwAg — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 10, 2024

Rohit came out more aggressively in the second half and took down Bajrang with a powerful move to win four points and lead 6-2.



Bajrang was chasing the game thereafter and conceded three more points to lose the contest 9-1.

Earlier in the first round, Bajrang won against Ravinder 3-3, but he didn’t look at his best. Bajrang didn’t turn up for the bronze medal match later.

Ravi Dahiya loses

Silver medalist at Tokyo Olympics, Ravi Dahiya lost two consecutive matches in round robin of 57kg trials against Aman Sehrawat and Udit to crash out of the trials.

The 57kg trials were played in Nordic style as only seven wrestlers registered for the trials.

Ravi Dahiya OUT OF CONTENTION for #Paris2024 🤯



Ravi is beaten 10-8 by Udit in the last bout of 57 kg round robin. Udit and Aman Sehrawat progress to the semis.#Wrestlingtrials pic.twitter.com/e9yUBobGsu — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 10, 2024

Ravi Dahiya started with an 8-4 win in the first match against Amit but looked shaky in the next. Facing Asian Games medallist Aman Sehrawat in the next match, Ravi lost a close bout 13-14.



After going down 4-12 against Aman, Ravi tried to make a comeback and took nine points but Aman held on to his lead.

In the must-win match against Udit, Ravi fell behind again and tried to chase the bout only to lose 8-10 at the end.

Another upset happened in 74 kg where National champion Naveen Malik and Asian Championship medalist Yash lost as Jaideep emerged as the winner.

Jaideep defeated Yash in the final while Yash had earlier defeated Naveen in the quarters.