Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling Day 13, August 5 – Ravi, Vinesh, Anshu and Deepak aim for a podium finish – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch
Ravi Kumar, Vinesh Poghat, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia all aim to finish on the podium and have crucial matches today.
It is a crucial day for Indian wrestling as four of our star wrestlers compete for a chance to stand on the podium. Anshu Malik gets a chance at redemption as she qualifies for the repechage bout after Iryna Kurachkina went through to the finals. She faces a tough road to the bronze as she goes head to head with the ROC's Valeria Koblova.
Deepak Punia advanced to the bronze medal match after a disappointing loss to the USA's Taylor. He will be facing either Shabanau Ali of Belarus or Amine Myles Nazem of San Marino.
Ace wrestler Vinesh Poghat, from the legendary Poghat family, aims to kick off her campaign for gold with a dominant display against Sweden's Sofia Mattson.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya stunned the audience watching with an impressive comeback in the semifinals to qualify for the finals. He now faces the ROC's Uguev Zavur with the chance of etching his name in Olympic history.
Schedule and When to Watch?
Men's 57kg – Ravi Dahiya – 3:00 PM IST approximately
Women's 53kg – Vinesh Poghat – 7:00 am IST approximately
Women's 57kg – Anshu Malik – 6:30 am IST approximately
Men's 86kg – Deepak Punia – 3:30 pm IST approximately
Live Streaming and Where to Watch?
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.
Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC