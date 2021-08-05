Top
INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 2
india
Wrestling

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling Day 13, August 5 – Ravi, Vinesh, Anshu and Deepak aim for a podium finish – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

Ravi Kumar, Vinesh Poghat, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia all aim to finish on the podium and have crucial matches today.

India Wrestling Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Deepak Punia and Bajrang Punia
By

Ananth Narasimman

Published: 4 Aug 2021 7:00 PM GMT

It is a crucial day for Indian wrestling as four of our star wrestlers compete for a chance to stand on the podium. Anshu Malik gets a chance at redemption as she qualifies for the repechage bout after Iryna Kurachkina went through to the finals. She faces a tough road to the bronze as she goes head to head with the ROC's Valeria Koblova.

Deepak Punia advanced to the bronze medal match after a disappointing loss to the USA's Taylor. He will be facing either Shabanau Ali of Belarus or Amine Myles Nazem of San Marino.

Ace wrestler Vinesh Poghat, from the legendary Poghat family, aims to kick off her campaign for gold with a dominant display against Sweden's Sofia Mattson.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya stunned the audience watching with an impressive comeback in the semifinals to qualify for the finals. He now faces the ROC's Uguev Zavur with the chance of etching his name in Olympic history.

Schedule and When to Watch?

Men's 57kg – Ravi Dahiya – 3:00 PM IST approximately

Women's 53kg – Vinesh Poghat – 7:00 am IST approximately

Women's 57kg – Anshu Malik – 6:30 am IST approximately

Men's 86kg – Deepak Punia – 3:30 pm IST approximately

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC

Deepak Punia Ravi Kumar Dahiya Vinesh Phogat Wrestling Tokyo Olympics Anshu Malik 
