Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling Day 13, August 5 – Ravi, Vinesh, Anshu and Deepak aim for a podium finish – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

It is a crucial day for Indian wrestling as four of our star wrestlers compete for a chance to stand on the podium. Anshu Malik gets a chance at redemption as she qualifies for the repechage bout after Iryna Kurachkina went through to the finals. She faces a tough road to the bronze as she goes head to head with the ROC's Valeria Koblova.

Deepak Punia advanced to the bronze medal match after a disappointing loss to the USA's Taylor. He will be facing either Shabanau Ali of Belarus or Amine Myles Nazem of San Marino.



Ace wrestler Vinesh Poghat, from the legendary Poghat family, aims to kick off her campaign for gold with a dominant display against Sweden's Sofia Mattson.



Ravi Kumar Dahiya stunned the audience watching with an impressive comeback in the semifinals to qualify for the finals. He now faces the ROC's Uguev Zavur with the chance of etching his name in Olympic history.



Schedule and When to Watch?



Men's 57kg – Ravi Dahiya – 3:00 PM IST approximately

Women's 53kg – Vinesh Poghat – 7:00 am IST approximately

Women's 57kg – Anshu Malik – 6:30 am IST approximately

Men's 86kg – Deepak Punia – 3:30 pm IST approximately



Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium



USA: NBC Universal



UK: BBC, Eurosport



China: CCTV



Australia: Seven Network



Germany: ARD-ZDF



Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports



Spain: RTVE



Italy: RAI



France: Eurosport



South Africa: SABC

