Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling — A look at all categories and events

There are a total of 18 medals up for grabs in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics. Let us have a look at various categories and events.

(Source: UWW)

By

Abishek Sadanandam

Updated: 2021-06-10T13:00:55+05:30

Wrestling has been included right from the 1896 Olympics, where initially only Greco-Roman was there but later in 1904, Freestyle was also included. Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics will have three different events, i.e. Greco-Roman, Freestyle, and Women's Wrestling. Only Men will have two disciplines, but women will be competing only in freestyle. There are a total of 18 medals up for grabs. Let us have a look at various categories and events.

Freestyle

Men's 57 kg Category

· Gold Medal Contenders: Zaur Uguev from Russia, Suleyman Atli from Turkey

· Indian participation: Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Men's 65 kg Category

· Gold Medal Contenders: Gadzhimurad Rashidov from Russia, Haji Aliyev from Azerbaijan

· Indian participation: Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia

Men's 74 kg Category

· Gold Medal Contenders: Zaurbek Sidakov from Russia, Jordan Burroughs from USA

· Indian Participation: None

Men's 86 kg Category

· Gold Medal Contenders: Hassan Yazdani from Iran, Artur Naifonov from Russia

· Indian Participation: Deepak Punia

Men's 97 kg Category

· Gold Medal Contenders: Abdul Rashid Sadulaev from Russia, Sharif Sharifov from Azerbaijan

· Indian Participation: None

Men's 125 kg Category

· Gold Medal Contenders: Geno Petriashvili from Georgia and Taha Akgül of Turkey

· Indian Participation: Sumit Malik ( Doubtful after Doping Case)

Greco-Roman

There is no Indian participation in this discipline.

Let us look at the various weight categories:

Men's 60 kg category

· Gold Medal Contenders: Kenichiro Fumita from Japan, Sergey Emelin from Russia

Men's 67 kg category

· Gold Medal Contenders: Ismael Borrero from Cuba, Artem Surkov from Russia.

Men's 77 kg category

· Gold Medal contenders: Tamas Lorincz from Hungary, Alex Bjurberg Kessidis from Sweden

Men's 87 kg category

· Gold Medal Contenders: Zhan Beleniuk from Ukraine, Viktor Lorincz from Hungary

Men's 97 kg category

· Gold Medal Contenders: Musa Evloev from Russia, Artur Aleksanyan from Armenia

Men's 130 kg category

· Gold Medal Contenders: Riza Kayaalp from Turkey, Oscar Pino from Cuba

Women's Freestyle

Women's 50 kg Category

· Gold Medal contenders: Mariya Stadnik from Azerbaijan, Yui Susaki from Japan

· Indian participation: Seema Bisla


Women's 53 kg category

· Gold Medal contenders: Mayu Mukaida from Japan, Vinesh Phogat from India

· Indian participation: Vinesh Phogat

Women's 57 kg category

· Gold Medal contenders: Risako Kawai from Japan, Helen Maroulis from USA

· Indian participation: Anshu Malik

Women's 62 kg category

· Gold Medal contenders: Aisuluu Tynybekova from Kyrgyzstan, Yukako Kawai from Japan

· Indian participation: Sonam Malik

Women's 68 kg category

· Gold Medal contenders: Tamyra Mensah from United States, Sara Dosho from Japan

· Indian participation: None

Women's 76 kg category

· Gold Medal contenders: Adeline Gray from United States, Hiroe Minagawa from Japan

· Indian participation: None

