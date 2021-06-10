Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling — A look at all categories and events

Wrestling has been included right from the 1896 Olympics, where initially only Greco-Roman was there but later in 1904, Freestyle was also included. Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics will have three different events, i.e. Greco-Roman, Freestyle, and Women's Wrestling. Only Men will have two disciplines, but women will be competing only in freestyle. There are a total of 18 medals up for grabs. Let us have a look at various categories and events.



Freestyle Men's 57 kg Category · Gold Medal Contenders: Zaur Uguev from Russia, Suleyman Atli from Turkey · Indian participation: Ravi Kumar Dahiya Men's 65 kg Category · Gold Medal Contenders: Gadzhimurad Rashidov from Russia, Haji Aliyev from Azerbaijan · Indian participation: Bajrang Punia

Men's 74 kg Category



· Gold Medal Contenders: Zaurbek Sidakov from Russia, Jordan Burroughs from USA · Indian Participation: None Men's 86 kg Category · Gold Medal Contenders: Hassan Yazdani from Iran, Artur Naifonov from Russia · Indian Participation: Deepak Punia Men's 97 kg Category · Gold Medal Contenders: Abdul Rashid Sadulaev from Russia, Sharif Sharifov from Azerbaijan · Indian Participation: None Men's 125 kg Category · Gold Medal Contenders: Geno Petriashvili from Georgia and Taha Akgül of Turkey · Indian Participation: Sumit Malik ( Doubtful after Doping Case) Greco-Roman

There is no Indian participation in this discipline. Let us look at the various weight categories: Men's 60 kg category · Gold Medal Contenders: Kenichiro Fumita from Japan, Sergey Emelin from Russia Men's 67 kg category · Gold Medal Contenders: Ismael Borrero from Cuba, Artem Surkov from Russia. Men's 77 kg category · Gold Medal contenders: Tamas Lorincz from Hungary, Alex Bjurberg Kessidis from Sweden Men's 87 kg category · Gold Medal Contenders: Zhan Beleniuk from Ukraine, Viktor Lorincz from Hungary Men's 97 kg category · Gold Medal Contenders: Musa Evloev from Russia, Artur Aleksanyan from Armenia Men's 130 kg category · Gold Medal Contenders: Riza Kayaalp from Turkey, Oscar Pino from Cuba Women's Freestyle Women's 50 kg Category · Gold Medal contenders: Mariya Stadnik from Azerbaijan, Yui Susaki from Japan · Indian participation: Seema Bisla





Women's 53 kg category

