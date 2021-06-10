Wrestling
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling — A look at all categories and events
There are a total of 18 medals up for grabs in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics. Let us have a look at various categories and events.
Wrestling has been included right from the 1896 Olympics, where initially only Greco-Roman was there but later in 1904, Freestyle was also included. Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics will have three different events, i.e. Greco-Roman, Freestyle, and Women's Wrestling. Only Men will have two disciplines, but women will be competing only in freestyle. There are a total of 18 medals up for grabs. Let us have a look at various categories and events.
Freestyle
Men's 57 kg Category
· Gold Medal Contenders: Zaur Uguev from Russia, Suleyman Atli from Turkey
· Indian participation: Ravi Kumar Dahiya
Men's 65 kg Category
· Gold Medal Contenders: Gadzhimurad Rashidov from Russia, Haji Aliyev from Azerbaijan
· Indian participation: Bajrang Punia
Men's 74 kg Category
· Gold Medal Contenders: Zaurbek Sidakov from Russia, Jordan Burroughs from USA
· Indian Participation: None
Men's 86 kg Category
· Gold Medal Contenders: Hassan Yazdani from Iran, Artur Naifonov from Russia
· Indian Participation: Deepak Punia
Men's 97 kg Category
· Gold Medal Contenders: Abdul Rashid Sadulaev from Russia, Sharif Sharifov from Azerbaijan
· Indian Participation: None
Men's 125 kg Category
· Gold Medal Contenders: Geno Petriashvili from Georgia and Taha Akgül of Turkey
· Indian Participation: Sumit Malik ( Doubtful after Doping Case)
Greco-Roman
There is no Indian participation in this discipline.
Let us look at the various weight categories:
Men's 60 kg category
· Gold Medal Contenders: Kenichiro Fumita from Japan, Sergey Emelin from Russia
Men's 67 kg category
· Gold Medal Contenders: Ismael Borrero from Cuba, Artem Surkov from Russia.
Men's 77 kg category
· Gold Medal contenders: Tamas Lorincz from Hungary, Alex Bjurberg Kessidis from Sweden
Men's 87 kg category
· Gold Medal Contenders: Zhan Beleniuk from Ukraine, Viktor Lorincz from Hungary
Men's 97 kg category
· Gold Medal Contenders: Musa Evloev from Russia, Artur Aleksanyan from Armenia
Men's 130 kg category
· Gold Medal Contenders: Riza Kayaalp from Turkey, Oscar Pino from Cuba
Women's Freestyle
Women's 50 kg Category
· Gold Medal contenders: Mariya Stadnik from Azerbaijan, Yui Susaki from Japan
· Indian participation: Seema Bisla
Women's 53 kg category
· Gold Medal contenders: Mayu Mukaida from Japan, Vinesh Phogat from India
· Indian participation: Vinesh Phogat
Women's 57 kg category
· Gold Medal contenders: Risako Kawai from Japan, Helen Maroulis from USA
· Indian participation: Anshu Malik
Women's 62 kg category
· Gold Medal contenders: Aisuluu Tynybekova from Kyrgyzstan, Yukako Kawai from Japan
· Indian participation: Sonam Malik
Women's 68 kg category
· Gold Medal contenders: Tamyra Mensah from United States, Sara Dosho from Japan
· Indian participation: None
Women's 76 kg category
· Gold Medal contenders: Adeline Gray from United States, Hiroe Minagawa from Japan
· Indian participation: None