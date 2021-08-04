Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya bitten by opponent in Semi-final

India's freestyle wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya qualified for the final of Men's 57kg and assured India its first medal in wrestling today at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.



The 23-year-old was trailing 7-9 in his semifinal bout against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev when he pinned the Kazakh to earn a victory by fall.

While the entire nation erupted following Ravi Kumar Dahiya's come from behind victory, one important thing went unnoticed.

It turns out that Sanayev was actually biting the Indian on his arm when he was pinned during the final moments of the match.

Images have now emerged on social media where the Kazakh can be clearly seen biting Dahiya, while the Indian someone manages to hold on to his grip.