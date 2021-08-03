The young Indian wrestler Sonam Malik lost to Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the Women's 62 kg division's round of 16 bout even with the scores tied at 2-2 at the Tokyo Olympics.



The 19-year-old Sonam Malik was well in the lead for the most part of the match, before squandering the advantage and conceding the match to the Mongolian.

Sonam Malik was in the lead after the first half, having gained the solitary point of the bout after a passivity penalty against the Mongolian. The Indian started aggressively in the second half and pushed Khurelkhuu out as soon as the round began to take a comfortable 2-0 lead.

After trailing for the most part of the match, the Mongolian came storming back into the contest when she pinned down Sonam Malik to the mat with 30 seconds remaining in the clock to level the scores at 2-2.

The bout eventually ended with the scores reading 2-2, but the Mongolian was declared the winner. How?

Why did Sonam Malik lose even after being tied for points?

Sonam Malik lost the bout as Bolortuya Khurelkhuu scored her points in one single move.

While Sonam Malik two points came in two different moves Bolortuya's came in one single move and she was declared the winner.





Besides, it was the Mongolian who scored the final point of the bout too and hence Sonam Malik lost the bout even after being on the same number of points.