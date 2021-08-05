BREAKING - Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Indian men's freestyle wrestler, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who had assured a medal for India after qualifying for the final of Men's 57kg at the Tokyo Olympics, has now settled for a silver after falling to a 4-7 defeat to the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev.



The Russian drew the first blood of the final, pushing Ravi Dahiya out of the mat twice in around twenty seconds to take a lead 2-0 lead. But, the Indian soon pinned him to equalise 2-2. Just when it felt Ravi has found his rhythm, Uguev hit back with a wonderful leg hold and pinned the Haryana lad down to take a 4-2 lead going into the break.

Much like the first half, the second half too started in a slow fashion before Uguev once again pushed Ravi Dahiya out of the mat to lead 5-2 with just two more minutes to go. The Indian's strong attacking instinct did not really work for him as Uguev once again thwarted his attack to race to a 7-4 lead with just 90 seconds left.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya kept attacking for the rest of the bout, but just could not break the Russian's solid defence and settled for the silver medal.

With Ravi Kumar Dahiya's loss today at the Makuhari Messe Hall, India's wait for its second individual Olympic gold medallist continues.

