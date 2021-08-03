Three Indian wrestlers – Ravi Dahiya, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia, will in action at the Tokyo Olympics tomorrow.



While both Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia have been drawn against a relatively easier opponent, the young Anshu Malik will have her task cut out at the Makuhari Messe Hall tomorrow.

Seeded fourth in the 57kg division, Ravi Dahiya will be up against Columbia's Eduardo Tigreros in his round of 16 bout and is expected to pocket an easy win. On the other hand, the second seed in 86kg, Deepak Punia against Nigerian Ekerekeme Agiomor, who is a former African Champion.

The lone Indian woman in contention tomorrow, Anshu Malik, is expected to face a stiff challenge from the Belarusian Iryna Kurachkina in the 57kg division. Kurachkina is the current European Champion and former the 2019 World Champion.

Schedule and When to Watch?

Men's 57kg – Ravi Dahiya – 8:00 am IST approximately

Women's 57kg – Anshu Malik – 8:00 am IST approximately

Men's 86kg – Deepak Punia – 8:10 am IST approximately

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC