The seven-member Indian wrestling contingent will start their campaign at Tokyo Olympics when the young Sonam Malik takes to the mat at the Makuhari Messe Hall tomorrow.



The 19-year-old will be up against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu, who is seeded 14th, in the pre-quarterfinals or the Round of 16.

If Sonam Malik wins she will advance to the quarterfinal followed by the Semifinal tomorrow itself.

On the other hand, if she loses any of the bouts, she will move to the repechage round which is scheduled to happen day after tomorrow.

Schedule and When to Watch?

Women's 62kg – Sonam Malik – 9:00 am IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC