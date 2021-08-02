Wrestling
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling Day 11, August 3 – Sonam Malik starts the Indian challenge – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch
Sonam Malik will open the Indian campaign in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics tomorrow.
The seven-member Indian wrestling contingent will start their campaign at Tokyo Olympics when the young Sonam Malik takes to the mat at the Makuhari Messe Hall tomorrow.
The 19-year-old will be up against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu, who is seeded 14th, in the pre-quarterfinals or the Round of 16.
If Sonam Malik wins she will advance to the quarterfinal followed by the Semifinal tomorrow itself.
On the other hand, if she loses any of the bouts, she will move to the repechage round which is scheduled to happen day after tomorrow.
Schedule and When to Watch?
Women's 62kg – Sonam Malik – 9:00 am IST
Live Streaming and Where to Watch?
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.
Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC