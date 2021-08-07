BREAKING - Bajrang Punia wins the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

The Indian men's freestyle wrestler, Bajrang Punia won his Men's 65kg Freestyle bout against Kazhakstan's Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 to clinch the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.



The Kazakh started the bout on a passive note, coping a passivity penalty inside the first two minutes and handed Bajrang Punia the first point of the match. Niyazbekov soon started attacking, but the Indian somehow managed to thwart off the attack and pushed his opponent out of the mat to lead 2-0 at the end of the first round.

Bajrang Punia went to his usual attacking self in the second round and, but Niyazbekov kept looking for the non-existent counter and found himself 4-0 down with just over one minute left in the bout. Desperate to open his account, the Kazakh went for a loose attack and Bajrang latched on to the opportunity to extend his lead to 6-0 and then to 8-0 with just 20 seconds remaining.

While Daulet Niyazbekov tried to attack in the final 20 seconds, the Indian defended well to take the bronze medal with a 8-0 win.