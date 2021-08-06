Top
Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia moves into quarterfinal

Bajrang Punia has moved into the quarterfinal of Men's 65kg Freestyle after registering a win over Krygystan's Ernazar Akmataliev.

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia
X

Bajrang Punia (Source: United World Wrestling)

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-08-06T09:11:25+05:30

The star Indian wrestler, Bajrang Punia, has moved into the quarterfinal of Men's 65kg Freestyle after registering a win over Krygystan's Ernazar Akmataliev at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bajrang almost seemed to have lost his grip on the match, but his 2 point takedown in the dying moments of the first round came to the rescue as the scores were tied at 3-3 at the end of the bout.

Having scored all his 3 points in the first round, Bajrang Punia, just kept defending to see off Akmataliev and move into the quarterfinal.

He will now face Iran's Cheka Ghiasi in the quarterfinal.

