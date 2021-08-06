Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestling
Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia moves into quarterfinal
Bajrang Punia has moved into the quarterfinal of Men's 65kg Freestyle after registering a win over Krygystan's Ernazar Akmataliev.
The star Indian wrestler, Bajrang Punia, has moved into the quarterfinal of Men's 65kg Freestyle after registering a win over Krygystan's Ernazar Akmataliev at the Tokyo Olympics.
Bajrang almost seemed to have lost his grip on the match, but his 2 point takedown in the dying moments of the first round came to the rescue as the scores were tied at 3-3 at the end of the bout.
Having scored all his 3 points in the first round, Bajrang Punia, just kept defending to see off Akmataliev and move into the quarterfinal.
He will now face Iran's Cheka Ghiasi in the quarterfinal.
Next Story