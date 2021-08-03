Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of Wrestling from Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics.

The young Sonam Malik lost her round of 16 bout against the Mongolian Bolortuya Khurelkuu and has been sent packing home from her debut Olympic apperance.

The 19-year-old had a chance of staying in contention for a bronze via repechage if Bolortuya reached the final, but it did not materialise as the Mongolian failed to go past the quarterfinal.

