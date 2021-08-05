Ravi Dahiya follows footsteps of his idol Sushil Kumar by winning an Olympic medal

It was Sushil Kumar who brought home an Olympic medal aged 25 years. He won the bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics and set India on course to continue repeating this feat for the subsequent Olympics to come. He won silver at London 2012 again and continued the trend himself. however, what he did not know was that other wrestlers who were much younger were watching him keenly. One of them was Ravi Dahiya. And look where he is today.



Ravi Dahiya, the 23 year old is well on course to repeat the feats of Sushil Kumar in his promising career up ahead. There can be no doubts about Ravi's talent and hard work all of which has come through his efforts to be the best and beat the best. He takes a lot of inspiration from Yogeshwar Dutt,(whose hostel room he occupied as well) and Sushil Kumar, both ace wrestlers who have trained in the same stadium as Ravi.

2012 - Sushil Kumar



2021 - Ravi Kumar Dahiya#RaviKumar has emulated his idol to become the SECOND Indian wrestler to reach the final at the #Olympics.#Tokyo2020 | 📸: @wrestling pic.twitter.com/Gkdi2xAJ70 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2021

He has been training at the Chhatrasal stadium since a very young age and has given up a lot to get to where he is. The youngster from Sonipat has his family lineage to thank for as well given that several of his village members and family members have all been wrestlers.

At this rate, Ravi Kumar can easily compete in at least 3 more Olympic Games by the age of 35. More than that, he can either equal the achievement of Sushil Kumar by winning another Olympic medal or he can better it by winning more. Regardless he has gone where very few Indian wrestlers have traversed and his story is worth following up and delving into both for the future and the past.



