Wrestling
Wrestler Sushil Kumar granted interim bail in murder case
Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar was, on Friday, granted an interim bail by a Delhi court in the case pertaining to the murder of 27-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar. The double Olympic medallist will be out of prison till 12th November 2022.
As per reports, Sushil Kumar was granted interim bail in order to take care of his wife on humanitarian grounds. The wrestler's wife is supposed to undergo a surgery for acute back pain as per the bail application filed by his advocate.
He has been granted the interim bail on furnishing a personal bond of INR 1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount.
Besides, Sushil Kumar has also been directed to bear a daily expense of INR.10,000 for the two security personnel, who shall be present with him round the clock for the duration of the interim bail considering his safety and security.