Wrestling: Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar granted bail in murder case

India's two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar was granted bail in the Sagar Dhankar murder case by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the order in favour of the 41-year-old Sushil on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the like amount.

Sushil is accused of playing a part in the murder of a young wrestler back in May 2021. Charges were framed against the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee and 17 others in October 2022.

Sagar, who was a trainee at the famed Chhatrasal Stadium, died of his injuries while his two other friends were injured severely after they were allegedly thrashed by Sushil and other accused.

Sushil has been lodged in the Tihar jail since his arrest.

Sushil Kumar was previously granted bail for a knee surgery in July 2023.



