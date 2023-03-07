Sushil Kumar's father passes away; wrestler gets bail for last rites

The father of Indian double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has passed away. The 39-year-old, who has been behind the bars for his role in the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dankar since June 2021, has been granted a four-day interim bail to perform his father's last rites.

The Rohini Court granted a bail to Sushil Kumar from 6th March to 9th March 2023 on humanitarian grounds for an amount of INR. 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.

“Keeping in view the fact that the father of the accused expired yesterday and his last rites are to be carried out today itself, on humanitarian grounds, the applicant or accused be released on interim bail from March 6 to March 9 only on furnishing personal bonds of the sum of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount," the court was quoted as saying on Monday.

The court also ordered that Sushil Kumar be accompanied by two security personnel - the cost of which will be borne by the wrestler and his family, for his safety.

Some other conditions for the interim bail included the wrestler not threatening the prosecution witnesses, tampering with the evidence or indulging in any criminal activities, and sharing his current GPS location to his investigation officer on demand.

Sushil Kumar is accused of allegedly assaulting and killing wrestler Sagar Dankar at the famed Chhatrasal Stadium on 4th March 2021 over a property dispute.



