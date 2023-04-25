Supreme Court agrees to hear plea by wrestlers against WFI President

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear the plea filed by the protesting wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrchud has termed the allegations as serious and worth an intervention by the apex court.

"There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India and sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court," the Supreme Court said in its order.

Arguing the case from Wrestler's side, Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned that among the seven wrestlers who have come forward, one is a minor.



The Supreme Court has asked to redact the identity of the wrestlers who have filed the complaint.

"The identity of the petitioners shall be redacted... only the redacted part shall be made available in the public domain," the court ordered.

The court has asked for a reply from the NCT of Delhi by Friday, April 28th.

Talking about the plea, Lawyer Narender Hooda who submitted the petition said, "We filed the case against WFI President on 21st April but the Delhi police refused to register the FIR. The wrestlers were forced to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. The court has termed the matter serious and asked Delhi police for a reply by this Friday."



The wrestlers have continued their protest for the removal of the WFI Chief at the Jantar Mantar with support outpouring from politicians and women activists.



