Support outpour for protesting wrestlers as politicians crowd protest site

Jantar Mantar, New Delhi: The ongoing wrestlers' protest against WFI President intensified after more support started outpouring in the form of Khap Panchayats and politicians for the wrestlers here today.

Among the big names, Former Jammu Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, Haryana's leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, CPI leader, and former Rajya Sabha member Brinda Karat, and AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta turned up at the protest site to support the wrestlers.

From Bhartiya Kisan Union leaders to local politicians, the support growing every day for the wrestlers who are grateful for the support.

Several politicians and Khap leaders met the wrestlers assuring them of the support



"We are thankful to CJI Chandrachud sir for taking note of our complaint. We are grateful to the country for supporting us and Supreme Court for restoring our faith in the judicial system. We are grateful to Narender Hooda sir and Kapil Sibal Sir," Vinesh Phogat told The Bridge.

When asked that is the protest becoming political, Bajrang said," People are coming for supporting us. BJP is also welcomed here. We don't have a problem with one single party. We are not here for politics, we are not sleeping here willingly."

One of the Khap leaders present at the protest told The Bridge, "These kids are here against the injustice and they deserve all the support. They have made our country proud and if they are in this condition, we need to support them. If needed, more people will come to support their cause."

Protesting wrestlers organise a candle-light march in solidarity with the victims, as another day passes without a resolution!… pic.twitter.com/CA12d9HREk — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 26, 2023

The wrestlers along with their supporters organized a candle march at the protest site. On the candle march, Bajrang said, "We've been taught to work hard for results. This is our hard work for justice and we won't give up till we get justice."



With Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra tweeting in favor of wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat appealed to all the sportspersons to come forward. "I appeal to all sportspersons to stand up for us. Corrupt people have ganged up to save one man. It's time the athlete community stands for itself. I urge fellow athletes to shun fear and forego some personal gains to fight for the larger cause," said Vinesh.

With the protest entering its fifth day tomorrow, the resolution looks uncertain at the moment.