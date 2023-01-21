Sports Ministry suspends WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar

In the latest development Sports ministry has suspended the assistant secretary of Wrestling Federation of India Vinod Tomar.

Earlier in the day, Vinod Tomar had termed the sexual harassments allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as baseless.

In view of the direction to suspend all activities immediately, the Sports Ministry has asked WFI to also cancel the ongoing Ranking Tournament in Gonda, UP. The Ministry has directed WFI to return the entry fees charged to participants for the ongoing event.

Sources also said that the soon-to-be-formed oversight committee of the ministry will have the powers to take all decisions on matters concerning Indian wrestling.

The oversight committee is expected to submit its report in 4 weeks. The committee will also look into the daily affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till the time, with Brij Bushan Sharan Singh stepping aside from his post until the probe goes on.

At the end of a marathon meeting late on Friday night, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the government decided to form an oversight committee to probe the charges levelled by some of the country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, against Sharan and his body.



Indian wrestlers have called off their protest after receiving the assurance of action from the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur following a long meeting at his residence here.

Talking to the media, wrestler Bajrang Punia said, "After receiving the assurance from our sports minister, we have decided to call off the protest." This announcement comes after multiple meetings between the wrestlers, sports ministry and officials.

