Wrestlers meet Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and the deadlock continues

New Delhi: In the latest development in the wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India battle, Sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur held a marathon meeting of four hours with the wrestlers.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya and Anshu Malik were among those who met the Sports minister at his residence in Delhi.

The meeting which started around 10 PM at the night continued till 2 AM in the morning but nothing substantial came out of it.

#Update | Media has gathered outside Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's residence as protesting wrestlers go inside to talk about the situation!#WFIPresident | #wrestling pic.twitter.com/gdOtl0mTGf — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 19, 2023

The participating wrestlers left the minister's residence after the meeting and refused to talk to the media. It is speculated that there will be two other meetings today between all the parties involved.

As per close sources, Anurag Thakur has assured the wrestlers of definite action and their demands to be heard.

Meanwhile, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has flown back to Lucknow to Gonda to attend a private function and is expected to move to Ayodhya from there.

Earlier in the day, Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi, Anshu Malik and Satyawart Kadian met a sports ministry delegation comprising sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi. SAI director general Sandip Pradhan and joint secretary (sports) Kunal.

🗨️"We are not happy with the outcome of the meeting. We were just given assurances," says @SakshiMalik



"The #WFIPresident is saying he will resign on 22nd, let me tell you we will get a resignation from you. We will even put you in jail," @Phogat_Vinesh declares.#wrestling pic.twitter.com/Tr1ZfAKq8f — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 19, 2023

Despite assurance from the sports ministry delegation of immediate action, the wrestlers refused to call off the protests and held a press conference from the Jantar Mantar protest site.



In the press conference, Vinesh Phogat threatened to drag WFI President to court for his crimes.

The demand to disband the Wrestling federation and remove the WFI president is increasing with every hour passing and it looks like today is going to be a very important day for the wrestling community as the government is involved in this whole situation.