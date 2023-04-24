"From podium to footpath" — Wrestlers spend the night at Jantar Mantar protest site

The top Indian wrestlers including the likes of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and others displayed their steely resolve off the mat, on Sunday, as they refused to budge from Jantar Mantar and spent the entire night at the protest site.

"We are not moving this time and we will sit here till we get justice," Phogat had told The Bridge in a brief chat on Sunday after they gathered at Jantar Mantar.

This is in stark contrast to their initial protests in three months prior in January, when the three-day protests saw the wrestlers leave the protest site at night and return the next morning.

"From podium to footpath. In the hope of justice under the open sky at midnight," Phogat tweeted with a photo of the protestors sleeping at Jantar Mantar.









Late on Sunday evening, Vinesh Phogat had also alleged that the officials were trying to drive them out of the protest site. The Commonwealth Games champion stated that she and her husband were not allowed to enter the site with food at first, whilst the water supply to the site had also been cut off.

"I went out and they shut the gates. They didn't let me enter. They have stopped the water supply and they have closed the washrooms also," she had said.



The wrestlers have been pretty clear in their demands since they restarted the protest on Sunday - they want the erstwhile Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bushan Sharan Singh out of the national body.







