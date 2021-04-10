Sonam Malik, the wrestler who defeated Sakshi Malik, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Another Indian female wrestler Sonam Malik ensures an entry into the Tokyo Olympics as she beat Ayaulym Kassymova of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals of the Asian Olympic Wrestling Qualifiers on Saturday in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

She was drawn in Group B. In round 1, she took on China's Long Jia whom she beat 5-2 by VPO1. In Round 2, she defeated Chinese Taipei's Pai Ping Hsin by 11-0 VSU.

Despite an injury, Sonam beat Kassymova as she displayed impeccable moves coming back that couldn't be challenged by the Kazakh wrestler. Sonam now moves into the final.

Fighting in the 62kg of women's wrestling, Kassymova gained a six-point lead with a classy move which Sonam failed to recov

er and hurt her leg. Sonam recovered earning 2 points with a scoreline of 6-2. Just before half-time, Sonam picked up momentum and earned another 2 points. Sonam equalised at 6-6 son after the half-time. Sonam further took the lead to 8-6. A wonderful comeback by Sonam saw her get a three-point lead with a minute remaining which she maintained.

Great opening round win by Sonam Malik in the 62kg category over Long Jia of China. Spot in semi-final looks to be booked. Sonam had got the better of Sakshi Malik in the Nationals. Next up will be Pai Hsin-ping of Chinese Taipei. #WrestleAlmaty

Eighteen-year-old Sonam Malik was the cynosure of all eyes who competed in the 62kg event at the selection trials. The national champion Sonam had to pull out of the Rome Ranking series due to a head injury that needed four stitches. After recovering from injury, she beat the Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik 8-7 in a thrilling final to confirm her spot in the Asian Qualifiers.



Sonam Malik has won two gold medals (2017, 2019) and bronze (2018) at Cadet World Championships and has a world-beating potential. Sonam Malik has defeated Sakshi Malik on four occasions. The youngster beat Sakshi - Asian championships selection trial last year and most recently, got the better of her senior colleague at the finals of the nationals.

Earlier, Anshu Malik qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, with a technical superiority stoked 12-2 win over S hokhida Akhmedova of Uzbekistan in the semi-finals of the Asian Olympic Wrestling Qualifiers. Sonam becomes the sixth Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.



