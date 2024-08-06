'Path to gold clear': Social media erupts in joy as Vinesh upsets Yui Susaki

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has done something that not many have done at the international level!

She has managed to beat World No.1 and reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the round of 16 at the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh defeated Susaki 3-2 in a bout that was mostly passive with both wrestlers holding on with their defence intact.

Yui Susaki, a four-time world champion, won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics without conceding a single point. This is also Susaki's first international loss.

But Vinesh Phogat wasn't done just yet.

In the quarter-finals, Phogat overpowered Oksana Livach of Ukraine 7-5 to reach her first ever Olympics semifinals.

