Indians heartbroken over Vinesh Phogat's sudden announcement of retirement

﻿Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced her shocking retirement from wrestling following her disqualification from the women's 50kg gold medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Vinesh weighed 100 grams more on Wednesday morning which led to her disqualification.

Following this development, Indian fans rallied behind Vinesh in support of her. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in an effort to reverse the decision. The Court is expected to deliver a verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal to seek a joint silver medal today.

However, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling with a post on X reading, "Mother, wrestling won, I lost."



This announcement triggered widespread reactions from Indian fans on social media, who were dismayed and heartbroken over her decision and saddened by the prospect of her missing the podium.

Wrestling community reacts

﻿Wrestler Sakshi Malik expressed solidarity with Vinesh Phogat, countering her post 'I lost, Wrestling Won' by affirming that she did not lose.



Daughter of India

Wrestler Bajrang Punia praised Vinesh as the pride and daughter of India, affirming that she will always remain a winner.

विनेश आप हारी नही हराया गया हैं, हमारे लिए सदैव आप विजेता ही रहेगी आप भारत की बेटी के साथ साथ भारत का अभिमान भी हो 🫡😭 https://t.co/oRTCPWw6tj — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 8, 2024

Her Legacy Won't Retire



﻿An X user felt a deep sense of empathy and respect for Vinesh Phogat, who has endured much both on and off the wrestling ring and had to retire without an Olympic medal.﻿﻿

Vinesh Phogat retires!

All the fights on and off the wrestling ring must have drained her physically, mentally and emotionally. She deserved to have retired with an Olympic medal. But destiny had other ideas.

Nevertheless she'll be remembered as a brave fighter who'll continue to… pic.twitter.com/HPgpoYCh9u — Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) August 8, 2024

Forever Remembered

﻿An X user, a cricket fan, has expressed support for Vinesh, stating she will be forever remembered in the hearts of a billion Indians.



- Vinesh, You will be remembered forever in the heart of all Indians. pic.twitter.com/bIJs3qyFA2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 8, 2024

A Big Salute

﻿Another X user wrote that Vinesh is deserving of the title of national hero and saluted her as a true champion.



What a heartbreaking end of her legendary career 💔



Thank you Vinesh, you will always remain our national hero 🇮🇳❤️



Salute to our true champion 🫡🏆#VineshPhogat pic.twitter.com/2PeMXSZUK3 — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) August 8, 2024



