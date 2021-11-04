Shivani Pawar wins 50kg silver in U23 World Wrestling Championships

The Indian 50kg under-23 woman wrestler Shivani Pawar bagged the silver medal after being pinned by Emily King Shilson of USA in the final. The American was leading 4-2 when she pinned the Indian down.



The bout started on a very aggressive note with both the players going all out. Shivani Pawar, however, defended better to go 2-0 ahead within a minute. Though the start was impressive for the Indian she found herself on the receiving end soon after.

Emily King Shilson hit back soon after and pinned the Indian down to the mat to clinch the gold medal to bring the curtains down on the match inside two minutes.

Shivani Pawar had earlier defeated Mariia of Russia via fall in the semifinal after she had brushed past Tetiana Profatilova 13-6 in the quarters.