Wrestler's Protest: SG Tushar Mehta asks for preliminary inquiry before FIR

In the latest development of Wrestler's complaint against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Supreme Court has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce documents before Friday in front of the court.

Appearing on the behalf of Delhi Police, SG Tushar Mehta asked for a preliminary inquiry in the case before registering FIR.

"Some preliminary inquiry may be needed. If this court orders, then yes FIR can be registered. But we feel some inquiry should be there," said the SG.

Responding to the submission made by SG Mehta, CJI Chandrachud said," You know solicitor, we also don't do something unless we have some material. Please furnish the material which you have on Friday.. this involves a minor."

"We also have an additional affidavit on what has happened thereafter," said Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal on behalf of petitioner-wrestlers.

Earlier yesterday, the Supreme Court of India agreed to hear the plea filed by the protesting wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



"There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India and sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court," the Supreme Court said in its order.

Top wrestlers of India including the Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and many others have sat on an indefinite protest demanding the arrest of the WFI President on the charges of sexual harassment.