Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik joins wrestlers' protest

Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, joined the ongoing protests by some of the top Indian wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

"The support needs to grow, and I will personally do my part to grow it, because this fight is not just theirs – it is for all women in our country," Malik told the media on the sidelines of the protest.

“When the farmers unions held protests a few months ago, they were able to get the PM to apologise. Now that they are behind you, there is no question, you will be successful,” he told the wrestlers.

Satya Pal Malik's arrival at Jantar Mantar comes a day after Haryana's leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, CPI leader and former Rajya Sabha member Brinda Karat, AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta all flocked down to the protest site on Tuesday after the wrestlers called for more political support to their movement.

Earlier in the day, the wrestlers were seen practicing and exercising even as the protest entered the fourth day with seemingly no end near.











