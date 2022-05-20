Wrestler Satender Malik requests PM Modi for help in overturning lifetime ban

Indian wrestler Satender Malik has come out publicly in his bid to overturn the lifetime ban given to him by the Wrestling Federation of India. He has tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this matter.

माननीय श्री @narendramodi जी बहुत उम्मीद के साथ आपको दोबारा ट्वीट कर रहा हूँ एक खिलाड़ी होने के नाते ओर एक देश का सैनिक होने के नाते मुझे न्याय दिलवाए ताकि मेरा विश्वास आपमें ओर देश के क़ानून में बना रहे मैं समझता हूँ आपको पूरा देश देखना हैं पर मेरी भी जीवनभर की मेहनत का सवाल है pic.twitter.com/WDXaeUXZj4 — Satender Malik (@SatenderMalik22) May 19, 2022

Malik mentioned, "I am re-tweeting you with a lot of hope, being a sportsperson and being a soldier of a country, get me justice so that my faith remains in you and the law of the country". He posted a video of the incident as well that shows him going towards the judge's table where a scuffle subsequently ensues. It is not clear who made the first move as both the wrestler and referee have accused each other of swinging first.

Malik was competing in the final of the 125kg Commonwealth Games trials when the incident took place. Senior referee Jagbir Singh ruled that Satender's opponent Mohit should be given three points after a video review. The score became 3-3 and remained like that till the end, and eventually, Mohit was declared the winner on the criteria since he had scored the last point of the bout.