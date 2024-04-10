Asian Wrestling C'Ships: Sarita Mor will lead young Indian squad

Sarita Mor, the two-time Asian champion will spearhead the young Indian wrestling contingent at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, scheduled to be held from April 11 to 16.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced a 30-member squad for these championships after the selection trials in Sonipat and Patiala last month. This is the B Indian team as the main players are training for next week's Olympic Qualifiers at the same venue.

The competition will kickstart with the men's freestyle category for the first two days. Anirudh Gulia is the only wrestler from India in the men's freestyle category who has a medal in the previous edition.

Young wrestlers like Udit and Rohit will be the ones to watch out for at these championships. Udit qualified for the event after an upset win over Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya while Rohit knocked out Bajrang Punia at the selection trials.

Udit will face Ebrahim Mahdi Kahri of Iran in the first round while Rohit will be up against Kamol Bagakov of Tajikistan.

In contrast to the men's team, the women's wrestling team has a better experience of major international events. Sarita Mor will be one of the most experienced wrestlers among the pack while last year's medalists Manisha Bhanwala and Priya Malik will also try to defend their medals.

Squad

Men's Freestyle - Udit (57 Kg), Akash Dahiya (61 Kg), Rohit (65 Kg), Abhimanyou (70 Kg), Yash (74 Kg), Parvinder Singh (79 Kg), Sandeep Mann (86 Kg), Vinay (92 Kg), Vicky (97 Kg), Anirudh Gulia (125 Kg).

Women's Freestyle - Shivani Panwar (50 Kg), Anju (53 Kg ), Tamanna (55 Kg), Sarita (57 Kg), Pushpa Yadav(59 Kg), Manisha Bhanwala(62 Kg), Antim(65 Kg), Radhika (68 Kg), Harshita (72 Kg), Priya Malik(76 Kg)

Men's Greco Roman - Arjun Halakurki (55 Kg), Pravesh (60 Kg), Umesh (63 Kg), Vinayak Patil (67 Kg), Ankit Gulia (72 Kg), Sajan (77 Kg), Rohit Dahiya (82 Kg), Ajay (87 Kg), Narinder Cheema (97 Kg), Mehar Singh (130 Kg)

Schedule

12:00 PM - 11 April - FS (57, 65, 70, 79, 97 kg)

12:00 PM - 12 April - FS (61, 74, 86, 92, 125 kg)

12:00 PM - 13 April - WW (50, 55, 59, 68, 76 kg)

12:00 PM - 14 April - WW (53, 57, 62, 65, 72 kg)

11:00 AM - 15 April - GR (55, 63, 77, 87, 130 kg)

11:00 AM - 16 April - GR (60, 67, 72, 82, 97 kg)

Live Streaming

The Live streaming of the Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan will be available on the official website of United World Wrestling (UWW). The fans will have to take the subscription of their platform UWW+ to watch the event.